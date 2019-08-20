|
|
On August 19, 2019, Stanley T. Levinson, devoted husband of Celia Levinson (nee Hyman); loving father of Jamie Levinson-Finkelstein (Jay Finkelstein) and Ellensue Levinson-Jeffers (Brian Jeffers); cherished brother of the late Burton Levinson; cherished grandfather of Micah Finkelstein, Adam Jeffers (girlfriend Danielle McKissick) and Alyssa Jeffers (fiance Ben Goldberg); dear son of the late Goldie (nee Rothstein) and Emanuel Levinson; also survived by loving nieces and nephews, as well as a devoted caregiver, Grace Boateng.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, August 21, at 2 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . Please see Levinson's website for shiva information.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019