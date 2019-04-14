Home

Stefania Kuligowski
More Obituaries for Stefania Kuligowski
Stefania Kuligowski

Notice Condolences Flowers

Stefania Kuligowski Notice
On April 11, 2019, Stefania W. Kuligowski (nee Mirek) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Wladyslaw Kuligowski; devoted mother of Richard A. Kuligowski, George A. Kuligowski and his wife Vivian, Walter Kuligowski, and Marie S. Narvell and her husband Franklin; loving grandmother of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Stefania was predeceased by 2 siblings.Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Charles S. Zeiler Funeral Home, 6224 Eastern Ave., Baltimore, MD 21224, on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 3-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 10am, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (Baltimore, MD). Interment to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery (Dundalk, MD). Condolences may be left for the family at www.charlesszeiler.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019
