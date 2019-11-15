Home

Stella Epperly, 91, was called home to the Lord on November 8, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Epperly. She was preceded in death by her son Dave Epperly. Stella is survived by her son Dan Epperly, two daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren. Born in Covington, Kentucky, she moved to Edgewood, Maryland where she was an active member of the Edgewood Baptist Church.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Salvation Army.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019
