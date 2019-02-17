|
|
On February 15, 2019, STELLA GEORGE, devoted wife of the late Pete George, loving mother of Xanthi Garcelon and her husband the late Bud, and Dean George and his wife Sherre; cherished grandmother of Christopher Gray Garcelon and his wife Adele, and Peter Gray Garcelon and his wife Anne; great grandmother of Chandler Gray Garcelon, Allyson Stella Garcelon, Colton Gray Garcelon, Emma Jean Garcelon, Tyler Montgomery, Devon Montgomery. The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 4-8, with a Trisagion Service held at 4:30pm.Mrs. George will lie-in-repose at the Cemetery Chapel of the Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 5917 Windsor Mill Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21207 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 10:30 am to 11:00 am after which a service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment in the Greek Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed in Mrs. George's memory to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston Street Baltimore, Maryland 21201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2019