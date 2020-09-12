1/1
Stella M. Turek
On September 10, 2020 Stella M. Turek (nee Brusca) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Bernard E. "Duff" Turek; devoted mother of Joseph M. Turek and his wife Gayle, Theresa M. Law and her husband Robert, and the late Barbara A. Schruefer and her husband John, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Matthew and his wife Brenda, Jennifer, Jason and his fiancee Allie, Stephen, and James; loving great-grandmother of Stella Rose, Matthew, Julia, and Ava; dear sister of Mary Klima and her late husband John, Edie Macchietto and her husband Joe, and Thomas, Louis, Richard, and Frankie Brusca.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (Fullerton). Interment will follow at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
SEP
14
Interment
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
