Stella Shiber

On June 12, 2020, Stella M. Shiber, (nee Sullivan), beloved wife of the late William E. Shiber, devoted mother of Sharon Shiber-Hiles and her husband Robert, Susan Shiber and her husband William Streaker, James Shiber and his wife Mary Sherwood and Joseph Shiber and his wife Emily Fontane, loving grandmother of Robert Hiles, Stephen, Lauren, and Alexandra Streaker, dear sister of Nell Brown, Robert Sullivan, Jr., Mildred Sullivan, William Sullivan, Linda Langdon, D. Patrick Sullivan and the late Gerald Sullivan, also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to: Gilchrist , Attention: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Md. 21031.



