Lilly & Zeiler Inc.-Eastern Ave.
1901 Eastern Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21231
(410) 327-1442
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church
Stephan Polischuk Notice
On October 12,2019, Stephan Polischuk, devoted husband to the late Stephanie Polischuk (nee Barnycz), beloved father to Chrystyna Priatka and Myron Polischuk, loving grandfather to Stephan and Peter Priatka, also survived by extended family in the United States and Ukraine.

Family and friends may gather at LILLY & ZEILER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 1901 Eastern Avenue on Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. with Paristas Services at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Michael's Ukrainian Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stephan's name to : St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 2401 Eastern Ave.,Baltimore,MD 21224
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2019
