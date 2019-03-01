Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
On February 27, 2019, Stephanie A. Semone (nee Cunningham); beloved wife of the late Patrick C. Semone; devoted sister of Michael F. Cunningham, Ruth Scally (Steve Scally) and the late Mary C. Cunningham and Thomas Cunningham (Elaine Cunningham); also survived by many nieces and nephews.Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Saturday March 2 from 1:30 until 2:30 at which time a Memorial Service will begin. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to ASPCA www.MDSPCA.org or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019
