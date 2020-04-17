|
|
Stephanie Vaculik Danek of Abingdon Maryland passed away in her sleep at the age of 100 on April 11, 2020. She was born on January 1, 1920 in Zlin, Czechoslovakia. She was predeceased by her husband Richard, son Richard Jr, daughter Julie, grandsons Chris Danek and Jay Hansbrough, and son-in-law Jim Farr.
Stephanie came to the United States with her husband Richard in 1939, prior to the German invasion into Czechoslovakia, and worked for Bata Shoes Company in Belcamp for 26 years. They moved to Miami with their youngest son, Joe in 1965 where they continued to work. Stephanie's husband Richard passed away in November 1971. Stephanie then lived with her daughter Julie Farr in Jupiter Farms, FL and they then moved to Homosassa Springs, FL. Stephanie moved back to Abingdon to live with her daughter Mary and son-in-law Bob in the spring of 2014.
Stephanie was always very kind and loved by everyone, affectionately called grandma. But like all very nice people you didn't get her mad or else xxx!
Stephanie will be fondly remembered by everyone she touched.
Stephanie is survived by her daughter Mary and husband Bob Moulsdale, son Joe and wife Diane Danek, grandsons Sean and Scott Danek, granddaughter LaDonna and husband Jeff Oladell, and great grandson Daniel Oladell.
Stephanie was Catholic, received last rites, and will be buried alongside her husband Richard in Miami, FL.
A private service will be held in Miami at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020