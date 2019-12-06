|
|
Stephanie M. Roedel Prevost, age 58, of Forest Hill, MD, passed away Friday Nov 29th at her home. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Jeff Prevost, son Zane Prevost and his wife Mandy, daughter Cara Williams and her husband Noah, and grandchildren Marzella, Axel, George and Ace. Also survived by her sister Pat Polidore, her husband Jim and their children Jessica and Justim Maffei and her Aunt Mary Johanningsmeier.
She worked at Tea By Two in Bel Air Md for 11 years, until her diagnosis and illness. Her most enjoyable thing in life was being a grandmother to her 4 beautiful grandchildren, as she was referred to as Mumzie. She always quoted: " I love the Lord! I love life!" She was a dear sister to many.
She attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church for 17 years. She was a huge participant and supporter of the Emmaus community for many years. She served the Lord well by being active in mentoring, discipleship, prison ministry and hosting bible studies.
A memorial service was held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Bel Air, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children of Zion Village, PO Box 413 Churchville, MD 21028
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019