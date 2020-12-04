On December 1, 2020, Stephanie Margaret Rockstroh (nee Popoli) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Rockstroh, Sr.; devoted mother of John Rockstroh, Jr. and his wife Dolores, and Matt Rockstroh and his wife Beth; loving grandmother of Bradley and his wife Danielle, Allison, Matthew, and Olivia Rockstroh; dear sister of Rose Ader, Marie Palacorolla, and the late Amelia Popoli, Lucille White, Dolly Patti, Larry Popoli, Anthony Popoli, Michael Popoli, Margaret Callinan and Josephine Kurtz
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair RD, Baltimore, MD 21236. Interment services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.