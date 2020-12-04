1/
Stephanie Rockstroh
On December 1, 2020, Stephanie Margaret Rockstroh (nee Popoli) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Rockstroh, Sr.; devoted mother of John Rockstroh, Jr. and his wife Dolores, and Matt Rockstroh and his wife Beth; loving grandmother of Bradley and his wife Danielle, Allison, Matthew, and Olivia Rockstroh; dear sister of Rose Ader, Marie Palacorolla, and the late Amelia Popoli, Lucille White, Dolly Patti, Larry Popoli, Anthony Popoli, Michael Popoli, Margaret Callinan and Josephine Kurtz

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 8420 Belair RD, Baltimore, MD 21236. Interment services will be private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
DEC
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Aunt Stephanie will be greatly missed but never forgotten. She was blessed with a wonderful family that took care of her and was with her to the very end. I'm sure she is in a much better place with Uncle Rock and all her brothers and sisters. They probably already have a poker game set up or a trip to the casino ready to go. Love You Aunt Stephanie.
Cathy Ader Davis
Family
