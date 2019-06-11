Stephen Dawson Shoemaker, age 41, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 and is now in the arms of our loving God. Beloved son of Robert T. Shoemaker and Edith D. Tenen, Steve entered this world five minutes after his twin brother and best friend, Robert Scott Shoemaker on February 2, 1978. He spent his childhood years in Rockville, MD surrounded by wonderful friends and family, including his sisters Jennifer Levine and Kelly Stevens. He graduated from Wootton High School in 1996. Steve joined the United States Army in 1997 and served his country with honor. He will be lovingly remembered as a beautiful soul and loving uncle to his 6 nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Mon. June 17, at 10:30 in the morning at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kensington, MD. Steve will be laid to rest following the memorial service at Rockville Cemetery, with a Gathering of Love, luncheon immediately following at the home of Tom and Helen Reichenbach. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary