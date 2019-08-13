Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Nativity
20 E. Ridgely Road
Lutherville-Timonium, MD
Stephen Daly Notice
On August 10, 2019, Stephen R. Daly passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of 43 years to Kam Daly (Medairy); devoted father of Lauren Ingalls (Andrew) and Lindsey Deitz (Patrick); loving grandfather to Benjamin Deitz, George Ingalls, Charlie Deitz, Annie Deitz and another grandson arriving soon (Ingalls); Also survived by his mother-in-law, Peggy Medairy. Predeceased by his parents, William L. and Marie Daly and brother, William L. Daly, Jr.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, August 16th at 11:00 am at the Church of the Nativity, 20 E. Ridgely Road, Lutherville-Timonium. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 13, 2019
