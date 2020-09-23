Stephen Donald Murphy, Sr., 88, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Elsmere, Delaware on March 5, 1932, he was the son of the late Joseph H. Murphy, Sr., Pearl Worthington Murphy and Stepmother Hazel T. Murphy. Mr. Murphy was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired from Pepsi Cola Co., Crouse Construction Co. and most recently, Walmart in Aberdeen. He was a member of Darlington United Methodist Church, Aberdeen American Legion Post 128 and Lifetime Member of Aberdeen VFW Post 10028 where he served as a former Vice Commander and Honor Guard.In addition to his wife of 29 years, Myrtle L. (Paxton-Sargable) Murphy, he is survived by his son, Stephen D. Murphy, Jr. of Forest Hill, Md., stepdaughter, Deborah K. (Sargable) VanOver and husband Aubrey of Red Lion, Pa., 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Ruth E. Hudler and stepdaughter Gail Mundis, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.A loving and comical man, he enjoyed Nascar racing, the Baltimore Orioles, playing pool, blue grass music, country western movies and tv (especially "Gunsmoke"), going on coffee dates with his granddaughter Michelle ("Shelly"), making others laugh with his witty jokes and spending time with his family.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 11 am - 1 pm followed by a service at 1 pm. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.