Stephen Davitt, July 15, 1957- April 9, 2020. Beloved son of Carol Davitt Fitzgerald and Francis Davitt; loving father of Lillian and Emilie Davitt; beloved domestic partner of Clarinda Harriss. A Mass of Christian Burial followed by a Celebration of Life is being planned for late summer or early fall. In lieu of flowers, the family would welcome donations to a scholarship fund to be established for his children. Contributions can be mailed to his wife, Alison Davitt, at 5186 Long Shop, Blacksburg, VA 24060.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2020