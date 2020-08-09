1/1
Stephen Gerard Waltz
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Gerard Waltz

May 20, 1957 – July 25, 2020

It is with deep sorrow we share that Stephen (Steve) Gerard Waltz passed away July 26, 2020. Stephen was born May 20, 1957 in Maryland. He lived in Maryland until moving to Broward County in 2005. He is survived by his wife Catherine Waltz, his son Justin Waltz of St. Petersburg, his brother Jerome (Jerry) Waltz of Pompano Beach, his brother Philip Waltz of Berlin, Maryland and his sister Suzann Sutton of Annapolis, Maryland.

Steve had extraordinary talent for food service. He was an avid chef and after moving to Oakland Park, he became very successful as a food service design consultant for Cini-Little Foodservice International, Inc. He was lead designer for the Universal Studio Theme Park in China.

Stephen enjoyed sailing, cooking, sky diving, wood working, basketball and tail gaiting at the Miami Hurricanes football games. He was the ultimate host for family gatherings. Steve was kind, fun to be around and had a compassionate heart. He is loved by many and will be truly missed.

A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved