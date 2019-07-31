Home

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Stephen Grieninger Notice
Stephen Edward Grieninger, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was 62.

Mr. Grieninger was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to the late Lyell Edward Grieninger and Mildred Stiener Elliott Grieninger. He was the devoted husband to Mary Jo August Grieninger, loving father of Amy Lloyd and her husband Tommy, of Perryville, MD, stepfather of Mark Eiland, Tricia Ross, and Justin Eiland.

grandfather of Connor McCoy, Finn McCoy, Alex Lloyd, Gavin Lloyd, Amber Hills, Candice Sieg, and Andrew Diley. He predeceased by his siblings Ronnie Grieninger and Jean Langville.

Mr. Grieninger retired from Amtrak where he worked as a machinist. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed watching "Westerns", hunting and fishing. He was meticulous with his yardwork and gardening and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 11 AM until 2 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 2 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 31, 2019
