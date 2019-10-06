|
|
Stephen A. Hirsch, M.D. retired Baltimore Psychiatrist died of complications from a stroke at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center on September 26.
He was 88 and lived in Otterbein. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, he graduated from Erasmus Hall High School and went on to College and Medical School at Syracuse University. Upon graduation from Medical School, he entered the U.S. Army and served in West Germany as a Captain in the Medical Corps.
He came to Baltimore in the early 1960s to complete his residency in Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins and City hospitals. He established a private Psychiatry practice which he maintained for over 50 years, first in Mt. Vernon and later on S. Charles Street.
Dr. Hirsch was an avid theatre-goer and fan of the (Baltimore)Colts, Ravens, Orioles and Johns Hopkins Lacrosse. He pursued these interests up until the time of his death.
Dr. Hirsch was the proud father of three daughters, Pamela, Gwen, and Billie and son L. Jonathan. He was the loving grandfather of Sam, Finn, and Bode. He was pre-deceased by his second wife Mary, nee Rait.
Dr. Hirsch donated his body to the MD State Anatomy Board. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to BARCS at www.barcs.org or Baltimore Theatre Project at www.theatreproject.org in his memory.
A Celebration of his life will be held in Baltimore on Saturday, December 21 2019. Please email his son at [email protected] to be kept informed of the details of this event.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019