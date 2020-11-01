It is with incredible sadness that we announce the passing of Stephen Johnston on October 20, 2020, at the age of 71. He died peacefully at his home in Hilton Head, SC, surrounded by his family. He is survived by Nancy, his loving wife of 37 years, their children, Kate (Matt), Thomas (April), Anna (Adam), two grandsons, and brothers Phil and Paul.



Steve was born in Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Michigan State, and earned an MBA from U of B. The highlight of Steve's business career was his transformation of Brushwood Graphics Inc. from a successful typesetting business to a graphic design firm, 1978 to present.



Steve courageously battled cancer for over a decade; his strength and positivity an inspiration to all that knew him. His passion for the outdoors led Steve and Nancy to relocate to Hilton Head Island in 2017. Steve loved playing tennis and cribbage, hunting, hiking, cycling, kayaking, and baking bread. His legacy lives on through his children, who were blessed to learn and enjoy Steve's passions.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Medical Alumni Association of the University of Maryland, 522 W. Lombard St. Baltimore, MD 21201



