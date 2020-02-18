|
Stephen Joseph Ponzillo, III passed away on February 17, 2020; loving husband of Marie I. Ponzillo; beloved father of Marie K. Heath and her husband Mark and Holly A. Breault and her husband Matthew; dear brother of Joseph T. Ponzillo, II and his wife Terri; cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Josephine, and William Heath and Andrew and Eleanor Breault.
The family will receive friends at the Grand Lodge of Maryland, 304 International Cir., Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Wednesday and Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm with Masonic services on Thursday at 8 pm. A service to celebrate Stephen's life will be held at the Grand Lodge of Maryland on Friday, February 21 at 11 am. Entombment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2020