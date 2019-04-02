Home

On March 31, 2019 Stephen Kenneth Block of Finksburg, beloved son of Bobby B. Block and Janice H. Block; beloved fiancé of Cheryl L. Lunnen; devoted father of Krystal L. and Jacob C. Block; dear brother of C. Brian Block; cherished grandfather of Arianna L. Green; loving uncle of Summerlyn A. and Garrett J. Block. Family and friends will honor Stephen's life on Wednesday, April, 3, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM at the Eline Funeral Home Finksburg, 2901 Bloom Rd. where a funeral service will begin 11 AM Thursday, April 4, 2019. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stephen's name may be made to National Motorcycle Safety Fund, NMSfund.org or a . Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.elinefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
