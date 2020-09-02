Stephen Karp, age 92, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, August 31st, 2020. He is survived by his children, Henry David Karp (Ting Li), Abby Karp (Barb Schwartz), and Julie Karp (Ray McFarland), and his grandchildren, Lila Helen Karp and Zachary Sanford Karp, as well as his dear friend, Linda Sanders.



A professor emeritus of psychology at George Washington University, Steve was a dedicated teacher and a lifelong supporter of democratic ideals, including civil rights and the equality of women. He loved to read, sing, watch old movies, and root for his favorite baseball and soccer teams. He was a smart, funny and generous man.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to EMILY's List or to any Democratic candidate running in 2020.



