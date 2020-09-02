1/
Stephen Karp
Stephen Karp, age 92, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Monday, August 31st, 2020. He is survived by his children, Henry David Karp (Ting Li), Abby Karp (Barb Schwartz), and Julie Karp (Ray McFarland), and his grandchildren, Lila Helen Karp and Zachary Sanford Karp, as well as his dear friend, Linda Sanders.

A professor emeritus of psychology at George Washington University, Steve was a dedicated teacher and a lifelong supporter of democratic ideals, including civil rights and the equality of women. He loved to read, sing, watch old movies, and root for his favorite baseball and soccer teams. He was a smart, funny and generous man.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to EMILY's List or to any Democratic candidate running in 2020.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
