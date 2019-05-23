Home

Stephen L. Levinson

On May 21, 2019, Stephen L. Levinson; beloved husband of Kathleen Levinson (nee Emche); devoted father of Joshua H. (Kara) Levinson and Maren (Jaime) Marquart; dear brother of Gail L. (Stephen) Shawe and the late Nancy J. Levinson; cherished son of the late Bernice and Donald Levinson; adored grandfather of Ben, Lucy, and Sam Levinson, and Rose Marquart; loving uncle of Tony (Torrey) Shawe, Alex (Sara Meadows) Shawe, and Annie (Ramie) Egan.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Bridges at Gilman, 5407 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210. The family will be receiving at 14 Blythewood Road, Baltimore, MD 21210, Thursday from 4-8 pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019
