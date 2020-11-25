Stephen Mark "Buck" Phillips, 59, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on November 20, 2020. Born to George Howard Phillips and Catherine Cecilia Darney on April 14, 1961, Steve lived his entire 59 years in Forest Hill.
A member of Bel Air High School's class of 1979, Steve worked at Suburban Sales and Rental for 27 years and later started Phillips Equipment Services in 2010. Steve loved John Deere and was proud to be a top sales manager throughout his tenure with Suburban.
He married his loving wife, Laura Aubrecht, in July of 1995, and they celebrated 25 years together this summer. They have two children, Christine Elizabeth and Nicholas Adam, whom he loved dearly and of whom he was incredibly proud.
Steve was an avid Ravens, Orioles, and NASCAR fan and could tell you any stat about the Orioles' World Series wins or Dale Earnhardt. In his earlier years, he played for Brother Fred's softball team and cherished those friendships through adulthood. He loved nature and was an avid history buff. Lovingly called "the mayor of Harford County" by his neighbors, Steve "knew a guy" for anything that you could ever need.
He is survived by his siblings Frederick H. Phillips (Mary Ellen), Forest Hill; Janice P. Tebbutt (Tony), Thomasville, PA; Linda P. Hash, Bel Air. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Margaret P. Trout, George B. Phillips, and Michael P. Phillips. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Clinic at Johns Hopkins or the Eden Mill Nature Center & Historic Grist Mill Museum.
Services were held privately. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.