October 22, 1950 – August 7, 2020

Stephen was raised in Jacksonville, MD, going to St. John's parochial school in Hydes, MD. He went on to John Carroll High School in Bel Air, MD, graduating in 1968. Steve was in the Army National Guard from May 1969 through June 1974. Steve loved to hunt with friends. He learned to ride horses and later worked at Elkridge-Harford Hunt Club as Second Whipper-In. He later moved on to the Greenspring Hunt Club as First Whipper-In. He finally moved to Middleburg to be a Huntsman with Middleburg Hunt Club, where he oversaw some 70+ hunting dogs. Having gone to Farrier School in Houston, TX, Steve eventually left the hunt to pursue farrier work full time, building up a successful business in the Upperville/Middleburg, VA area. Steve later became quite an accomplished Event Rider and even tried his hand at Three Gun Competitive Shooting. Stephen was the third of four sons: David, Paul, Stephen and Lewis. He was predeceased by his parents, M. Carlton and Margaret Mayer, and his oldest brother, David. Steve is survived by his two brothers, and 5 nephews. Stephen will be interred at St. John's Church in Hydes, MD, at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2020.
