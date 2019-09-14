|
On Thursday, September 12, 2019, Stephen McDonald, Sr., of Taneytown. Son of Jearlene McDonald and the late Albert McDonald. Beloved husband of Wanda Sue McDonald. Father of Stephen McDonald, Jr. (Shannon), Adam McDonald (Crystal), Lisa Fiore (Mike), Kristi Maxcy (Kile), Kevin Turner (Amy); Brother of Michael McDonald (Dana), and Mark McDonald (Susanne Whitehurst); grandfather of Jesse, Vivian, AJ, Abbey, Heather, Tyler, Carter, Brayden, Hailey.
The family will welcome friends on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Services will be Tuesday, September 17th at 11 am at the funeral home, with visitation one-hour prior. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
For full obituary please visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 14, 2019