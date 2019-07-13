Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Lemler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Morton Lemler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Morton Lemler Notice
Stephen Morton Lemler, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 11 at the age of 92 years old. He was predeceased by his loving wife Judith Lemler (nee Kohen), his parents Solomon and Sadie Lemler, and his sister Ralene Chalew, and survived by his children, Susan Lemler, Leslie (Michael) Farmer, and Bruce (Genie), Scott (Jennifer), and Charles (Ronnie) Lemler, his grandchildren, Sarah (Shaun) Bowling, and Richard, Renn, Quinn, Jacob, Ethan, and Seth Lemler, and his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Bowling.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 15, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 3407 Washington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21244, Monday and Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now