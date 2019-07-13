|
Stephen Morton Lemler, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 11 at the age of 92 years old. He was predeceased by his loving wife Judith Lemler (nee Kohen), his parents Solomon and Sadie Lemler, and his sister Ralene Chalew, and survived by his children, Susan Lemler, Leslie (Michael) Farmer, and Bruce (Genie), Scott (Jennifer), and Charles (Ronnie) Lemler, his grandchildren, Sarah (Shaun) Bowling, and Richard, Renn, Quinn, Jacob, Ethan, and Seth Lemler, and his great-granddaughter, Charlotte Bowling.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, July 15, at 1 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 3407 Washington Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21244, Monday and Tuesday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 13, 2019