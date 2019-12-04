Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
On November 29, 2019, Stephen Jonathan Noll, 66, of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Kimberly A. Noll; devoted father of Stephen J. Noll, Jr., Christopher T. Noll and Lisa Triller & her husband Michael; dear brother of Shirley Williams, Dorothy Landis, Foster Noll, James Noll, John Noll, Barry Noll, David Noll and loving fur friend Tigger.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Stephen's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10 AM - 12 P.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at Noon. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
