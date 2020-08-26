Stephen Norman

Stephen Clark Norman, of Street, MD, passed away on August 17th, 2020 at the age of 63. Steve was a committed husband to his wife Sue, a caring father to his children Joe, Chris, and Amanda, and a loving grandfather to Clark, James, Pierce, Harper, and Tiernan, who all called him "Pop".
Born in Glen Arm, MD to the late Howard and Juanita (née Clark) Norman, he lived his adult life as a proud resident of Harford County. Mr. Norman was preceded in death by his brother H. Wayne Norman and sister Anne Norman Hellmann, and is survived by his sisters Amy Norman Owens and Emily Norman Meoli, as well as many other extended family members, including those in County Mayo, Ireland, whom he loved deeply.
Steve owned and operated Tire Village on Main Street in Bel Air for 30 years after purchasing the business that his father started in 1966. He cherished the relationships he developed at the shop with his customers and employees. Steve enjoyed spending time at his Eastern Shore hunting farm and aboard his boat on the Chesapeake Bay. He valued hard work and showing respect, and never shied-away from a good time. Steve will be remembered by all for his generosity, his gregarious nature, and his devotion to friends and family.
Per his wishes, Mr. Norman's body will be donated for medical research and there will be no public services. A party in his honor will be thrown at a later date. Contributions may be made in Steve Norman's memory to Fishing for Muscular Dystrophy at fishingformd.com
