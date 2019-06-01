Stephen Edward Quick, age 87, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. He was born July 4, 1931 in Harford County, Maryland to the late Melvin and Lillian Quick; brother to the late Melvin Quick, Jr.After graduating from Bel Air High School in 1949, Steve enlisted in the US Army 1955-1957; serving his country in the Korean War. He returned home to Harford County and soon established himself as a carpenter. In 1960 he started his own business building homes and in 1974 became a Licensed Real Estate Broker. As a home builder and land developer he was recognized as Sterling Reality and is memorialized in communities such as Rochelle Meadows, Woodcrest, Harbour Oaks and West Shore for his contributions to the integrity of the developments. Steve shared with his family and friends his joy for horse racing. Purchasing an old dairy/apple orchard in 1976, he developed St. Omer's Farm into a premier Maryland Thoroughbred Nursery; breeding and owning his fair share of champion race horses such as Kattegate's Pride, Silmaril and Lexi Star. On any Saturday you would find Steve extending his racing success with family and friends at the track and then routinely out to dinner – he loved to share the fun – giggling that laugh of his – that's how you knew he was having a great time. Steve leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Susan, his step-children Suzanne and Charles (Chip) Wheeler and two grandchildren Sara and Brett Zeback all of whom he adored very much. Steve's family was a true enjoyment to him. Steve will be remembered as a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who would give his shirt for a friend.Family & friends will be received to celebrate Steve's last race at St. Omer's Farm at a later date. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary