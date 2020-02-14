|
Stephen Stanley Schweitzer, age 75, of Churchville, Maryland passed away on February 10, 2020 at his home. Born in Essex, Maryland in 1944, he was the son of the late Justus and Ann Lucille (Tamalewicz) Schweitzer and husband of Charlotte A. (Heim) Schweitzer.
Steve was frequent Friday and Saturday night visitor at the Thunderbird Drive-in on Eastern Avenue in Essex. After graduating from Kenwood Sr. High School, Steve served with the 3rd US Army, 2nd Brigade in Germany during the late 1960's and earned the rank of Sergeant. After his service he re-joined the A & P Food Stores and worked his way up the line to Store Manager at several area locations. Along the way, he earned a B.S. in Management from Towson State University.
In his long life, he was a strong supporter of local and national children's hospitals, and contributed to the needs of those youngsters fighting cancer. He supported the local VFW and SPCA, and was often the care-taker for neighborhood cats looking for a place to live.
Always interested in sports and staying fit, Steve enjoyed working out at the area health clubs, and continued to look for opportunities to visit beaches and go fishing, something he did as a youngster with his brothers.
Always ready to travel, he often visited the farmers markets and display gardens in the Lancaster area in Pennsylvania.
He followed professional sports, cheering specifically for the Orioles and the Ravens. When at home he was a landscaper at heart and enjoyed managing shrubbery and flowers, making use of his mother's instruction in his earlier years.
In addition to his wife, Stephen is survived by his brothers, Robert, Noel, and Justus Schweitzer and brother-in-law, Jimmy Telmanowski.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 11 am - 12 pm with a service to follow at 12 pm at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 14, 2020