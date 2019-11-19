|
|
Steve died peacefully at his childhood home on November 13 after battling leukemia for over 3 months. He enjoyed visiting with his many family and friends in the weeks before he passed. He is survived by his mother, Benita Summers, his brothers, sisters and in-laws, Bob, May, Bill, Vera, Dave and Judy Summers, Carole and Kenny Farmer, Alison and Mark Dirks, Lynn Meyers and Joe and Kathy Hlavin. He was a special favorite of everyone, including his 26 nieces, nephews and their spouses, who all enjoyed sailing on Chesapeake Bay with Uncle Steve on his boat Windle. He will be dearly missed by all! A memorial service will be held on November 23 at 11 am at Central Presbyterian Church, 7308 York Road, Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019