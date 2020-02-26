|
On Wednesday, February 12, 2020, Stephen A. Wergin passed away suddenly at the age of 51.
Born on February 13, 1968 to Fran and Juergen Wergin, Stephen grew up in Bel Air, MD along with his younger brother Patrick.
Stephen lived in Millsboro, DE and worked at Gateway Subaru for the past 8 years He enjoyed his co-workers and customers alike.
Steve loved spending time with his dog Roscoe, going camping, fishing and enjoying events with many of his lifelong friends.
Stephen is survived by loving parents Fran and Juergen Wergin, brother Patrick, sister-in-law Kimberly, nephew Chase and niece Grace.
There are no funeral arrangements at this time, as there will be a celebration of life planned in the coming months.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020