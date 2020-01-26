|
On January 17, 2020; Sterling Alexander Cunningham. Beloved husband of Wynola W. Cunningham.
On Sunday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 2:30-6:00PM.
On Monday, Mr. Cunningham will lie instate at in the Chapel of Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD (21133) where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020