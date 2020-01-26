Baltimore Sun Notices
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Resources
Sterling Cunningham Notice
On January 17, 2020; Sterling Alexander Cunningham. Beloved husband of Wynola W. Cunningham.

On Sunday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 2:30-6:00PM.

On Monday, Mr. Cunningham will lie instate at in the Chapel of Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD (21133) where the family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00AM with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
