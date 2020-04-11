Home

Stevan Marc Levy, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on April 9, 2020, at the age of 75. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce K. Levy (nee Kaufmann); children, Daniel (Jenny) Levy and Rachel (Michael) Ravin; siblings, Michael Levy (Bonny Wolf), Edward (late Joanne) Levy and Laura L. (Trafton) Crandall; grandchildren, Ryan Levy, Alec Levy, Kate Levy, Chana Leah Ravin, Zev Ravin, Eliana Ravin and Akiva Ravin. He was predeceased by his parents, Ruth and H. Stanley Levy.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ruth S. Levy Scholarship Fund, c/o Central Scholarship Fund, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
