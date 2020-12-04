1/
Steve Lazarus
Steve Lazarus, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving children, Dr. Lewis (Elise) Lazarus, and Robin Lazarus-Berlin (Greg Berlin); brother, Michael (Joyce) Lazarus; and grandchildren, Aidan Berlin, Ally Lazarus, Dani Lazarus, and Lily Lazarus. He was predeceased by his brother, Barry Lazarus; and parents, Priscilla and David Lazarus.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 1250 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037, or Jewish Social Service Agency (JSSA), 200 Wood Hill Rd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
