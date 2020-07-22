On July 19, 2020; STEVE ZUBACK; beloved husband of the late Julia M. Zuback (nee Yosich); loving father of Richard S. Zuback and his wife Lorelei A., and Sherry M. Bean and her husband Robert C.; devoted grandpa of Timothy M. Yuliya A., and Jeffrey S. Zuback and his fiancé Karen M. Reyes; cherished great grandpa of Alice V., Eli A. Zuback, and one on the way.Family will receive friends on Friday, July 24 from 11AM-1PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will follow at 1PM. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.