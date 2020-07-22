1/
Steve Zuback
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 19, 2020; STEVE ZUBACK; beloved husband of the late Julia M. Zuback (nee Yosich); loving father of Richard S. Zuback and his wife Lorelei A., and Sherry M. Bean and her husband Robert C.; devoted grandpa of Timothy M. Yuliya A., and Jeffrey S. Zuback and his fiancé Karen M. Reyes; cherished great grandpa of Alice V., Eli A. Zuback, and one on the way.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 24 from 11AM-1PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will follow at 1PM. Interment in Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Gilchrist Hospice, Attn: Development Department, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Maryland 21031.

www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved