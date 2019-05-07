Home

Steven C. Baker died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 29 at his Hunt Valley, Maryland residence. Born on April 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Robert W. Baker and Jeanne P. Hobbs of Baltimore and is survived by his brothers Robert W. Baker, Jr. and William W. Baker. A service will held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 11:30 am on Monday, May 20 Those wishing to make donations are asked to consider the National Alliance on Mental illness at https://donate.nami.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 7 to May 8, 2019
