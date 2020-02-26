|
Steven Eric Blevins of Port Deposit, MD, age 31, passed away suddenly from a pulmonary embolism on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born in Havre de Grace, MD on November 28, 1988 to Ruby Ann Comer and the late David Lee Blevins.
A life-long resident, Steven was proud of his Cecil County heritage. He was passionate about construction and trucking. Steven had a vast knowledge of both subjects that he used in his working life as a heavy equipment operator and tractor trailer driver.
Steven is survived by his mother, Ruby Comer and her husband, Robert Greene; sister, Laura Dahl and her husband, Richard, with their children, JoAnna and Joshua; and maternal grandmother, Grace Ann Comer.
An evening viewing for Steven Eric Blevins will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 150 Downin Ln., Port Deposit, MD 21904. A celebration of Steven's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery, 1195 Firetower Road, Colora MD 21917. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made payable to "Addiction Connections Resources" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020