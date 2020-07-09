Steven Michael Brunn, 70 of Laurel, MD passed away on June 28, 2020.
He was born November 7, 1949 in San Francisco, CA to the late Dr. William H. Brunn and Esther Janice Brunn.
Steve graduated in 1972 from Wilkes University, formerly Wilkes College, in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Steve was a member of the Army NGUS of the District of Columbia from 1972 to 1977. He was also a former member of the Gateway Lions Club.
Steve worked as a commercial lending officer before retiring in 2012. In retirement, he worked part-time for Evaluation and Review Associates, Inc. in Olney, MD. He enjoyed leisurely ventures in traveling, completing jigsaw puzzles, and woodworking. He found great joy in spending quality time with his dog Max, whom he and Lorraine rescued in 2013.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lorraine Rohr Brunn; two sons Michael A. Brunn (Samantha), Matthew S. Brunn (Marguerite) and two granddaughters Michaela and Mackenzie Brunn. He is also survived by his brothers Christopher Brunn (Patricia) and Richard Brunn, Sr. (Gwyn) as well as five nieces and two nephews. Steve was looking forward to the birth of his third grandchild in August.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
