|
|
Steven Alan Charles, 74, passed away March 20, 2020 at Sinai Hospital, following an accidental fall and head injury. He was born on July 18, 1945 in Baltimore, the eldest son of Gordon and Mary L. Charles (Betty). He is survived by his estranged wife, Nancy Longo; ex-wife, Leslie Sarkin; his daughter, Amanda Charles, and her husband, Chris Erb; his daughter, Meghan Charles, and her husband, Johnny Ester and their two daughters, Leela and Juniper; and three younger siblings, Anita (John) Dumire, Nick (Suzanne) Charles, and Laura (John) DiMascio. A longtime resident of Baltimore, Steve received his undergraduate degree from the University of Dayton, OH and obtained his law degree from the University of Maryland. He spent his professional career practicing worker's compensation law. Steve loved to laugh, tell jokes and stories, and spend time with friends and family. He was quick-witted, outgoing, kind, and cared deeply about other people. He had a laugh and smile to light up the room. He is dearly missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020