Steven Benson Cord born New York, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Edith M. Cord; his children Emily Cord-Duthinh (Vuong Duthinh) and Louise J. Cord (Philippe Guiot) and daughter-in-law, Leigh Hellner; his grandchildren, David, Aaron and Kimberly Duthinh; Caroline and Julien Guiot; Ethan and Anna Cord; as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel A. Cord, parents Mandel E. Cohen and Bertha Cohen, as well as his sister, Rita Rapaport and brother, Stanley Cord.
He received his Bachelor's Degree from the Bernard Baruch School of Business at City College and his Masters and doctorate from Columbia University Teachers' College. He was a professor of history for 25 years at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he won the distinguished faculty award for research. Upon retirement from teaching, he was President of the Henry George Foundation of America and later founded the Center for the Study of Economics to promote a higher tax on land value taxation. He was the author of several publications and books, including Henry George Dreamer or Realist. He was a man committed to making his mark to leave the world a better place.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020