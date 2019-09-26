|
Steve Robert Dolce Jr., 48 of Elkridge, MD, passed away on September 15, 2019. He was born in 1971 to Steve Robert Dolce Sr. and Kathleen O'Rourke Dolce at Fort Meade MD. He was a 1989 graduate of Atholton High School and was employed by Lowes in Severn MD. Steve was an avid fan of Stephen King and all things related to The Avengers, Spiderman and Star Wars. He and his children had a tradition of always watching these movies together. He is survived by his daughter, Stevie Lynn Dolce, two stepsons, William Taylor Cadwell and Tanner Preston Cadwell, and his mother, Kathleen O'Rourke Dolce. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Matthew Dolce and his father, Steve Robert Dolce Sr. A memorial service was held on Sunday September 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to: The Sol Goldman Pancreatic Research Center - http://pathology.jhu. /pancreas/Support.php
