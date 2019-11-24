Home

Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Centreville United Methodist Church
6400 Old Centreville Rd
Centreville, MD
Interment
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:15 PM
Fairfax Memorial Park
9900 Braddock Road
Fairfax, MD
Steven Dulkerian Notice
Steven Jay Dulkerian, born in Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully in his home in Clifton, VA, on November 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with a rare illness. He was the beloved husband of Debbie Dulkerian, loving father of Paige Pleasant (Troy) and Maggie Dulkerian, son of the late Aram & Jean Dulkerian, brother of Jim Dulkerian (Sherry) and Sue Dulkerian (George Roberts). He is the uncle of many caring nieces and nephews. Steven is a graduate of McDonough High School and earned a degree in business from Loyola college. His career with Shaw industries spanned over 30 years covering the Northern Virginia, Baltimore, DC area.

Visitation will be Monday, November 25th from 5-8pm at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26th at 11:30am at Centreville United Methodist Church, 6400 Old Centreville Rd, Centreville, VA followed by interment at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Road Fairfax, VA at 1:15 pm. Donations can be made to the Cutaneous Nerve lab at Johns Hopkins Department of Neurology.

If you would like to donate to TTR amyloid research in honor of Steve Dulkerian, please contact Heather Culp, [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
