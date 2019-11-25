Home

Steven E. Grimes

Steven E. Grimes Notice
On November 24, 2019, Steven Elwood Grimes, beloved husband of Karen A. Grimes; loving father of Samantha and Brady Grimes; dear brother of Michael Grimes, Sharon Erb, Shirley Cole, and the late Richard Grimes; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Tuesday, 7-9pm, and on Wednesday, 10-11am, with a Funeral Service at 11am. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tate Cancer Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, 305 Hospital Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 25, 2019
