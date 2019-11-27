|
Steven Edward Spacek, 51, of Forest Hill, MD passed away suddenly on November 23, 2019. He was the loving son of the late Donald & Amelia Spacek; beloved husband of Jennifer Spacek; devoted father of Steven Spacek, Jr., Kaitlyn Hess and the late Jeffrey Hess; dear brother of Donald Spacek, Jr. and Larry Spacek; treasured grandfather of Michael Piasecki; cherished son-in-law of Barbara Balsamo and Frank Balsamo & his wife Cathy. Also survived by three nieces and numerous family and friends.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Steven's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A brief viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12-2 PM where a funeral service will begin promptly at 1:30 PM. Interment to be held privately. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019