Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:30 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Steven E. Spacek

Steven E. Spacek Notice
Steven Edward Spacek, 51, of Forest Hill, MD passed away suddenly on November 23, 2019. He was the loving son of the late Donald & Amelia Spacek; beloved husband of Jennifer Spacek; devoted father of Steven Spacek, Jr., Kaitlyn Hess and the late Jeffrey Hess; dear brother of Donald Spacek, Jr. and Larry Spacek; treasured grandfather of Michael Piasecki; cherished son-in-law of Barbara Balsamo and Frank Balsamo & his wife Cathy. Also survived by three nieces and numerous family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Steven's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A brief viewing will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 12-2 PM where a funeral service will begin promptly at 1:30 PM. Interment to be held privately. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
