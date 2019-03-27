On March 22, 2019, Steven E. Sugg, of Glen Burnie; beloved husband of the late Darlene M. Sugg; devoted father of Steven Andrew Sugg Sr. and his wife, Laura, and Megan Marie Robinson and her husband, Morgan; cherished grandfather of Steven "Drew" Sugg Jr., Aurora Brie Sugg, Gunner Mossberg Robinson, Sophia Rae Leckrone and Jaxson Colt Robinson; and loving brother of Robert Charles Sugg and his wife, Amy, and Dianna Lynn Snyder and her husband, Keith. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Joyce Sugg; and his sister, Deborah Ann Wilson and her husband, Emmett. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, 1 2nd Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, on Thursday, Mar. 28th and Friday, Mar. 29th, from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Mar. 30th, at 10 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Donations may be made in his name to the in Maryland, Baltimore, 211 East Lombard Street #260, Baltimore, MD 21202 or at www.lung.org For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary