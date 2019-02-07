Steven Erik Holmstrom, 49, a native of Fallston, died February 4th. He was born March 7, 1969, a son of Roland and Diane (Heming) Holmstrom. He was a 1987 graduate of Fallston High School and was a former member of the Army National Guard. He studied business at York College of Pennsylvania and earned an Associates Degree from Chesapeake College for maintenance on fixed and rotary wing aircraft. He worked as a flight mechanic.Steve is survived by a family that loved him dearly, including his parents, Diane and Roland of Fallston; a sister, Tina Schmidt (Andrew) of Hampstead; a brother Michael Holmstrom (Courtney) of Jarrettsville; and a sister, Britt Fischer (Ernie) of Parkton. He is additionally survived by his nieces and nephews, Adalie, Lorne and Ella Zanis, Reilly and Keely Holmstrom, and Tait and Maggie Fischer; cousins; aunt and uncle.Steve joins his predeceased loved ones in God's loving care, including his grandparents, Joseph and Albertina Heming and Ernst and Edith Holmstrom, as well as an aunt, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and his beloved dog Jake.A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests a contribution to help those in need. Services for those that struggle with alcohol addiction, depression and homelessness are critically needed, because loving them is not always enough to save them. Donations to the Mann House in Bel Air (www.MannHouse.org), any homeless shelter or purchasing a meal for someone in need are all wonderful ways to honor and remember all the goodness that Steve offered. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary