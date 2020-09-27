Steven Goles

On September 24th, 2020 Steven M. Goles; Beloved husband of Teresa Goles; Dear father of Stacy Hands and Eric Bonham; Devoted grandfather of Zachary Hands, Kaylee Bonham, Hunter Hands and Teagan Hands; Loving son of Eugene and Shirley Goles; Cherished brother of Charles Goles and his wife Mary and Pamela Hartman and her husband Fred; Caring uncle of Jillian Goles and Travis Goles.



Friends may call at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Tuesday, September 29th from 3 to 8 pm. A private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Steven's name to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.



