Steven Hasse

age 58, passed away on Thursday, September 24th He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carolyn, mother, Norma Garrity, step father Mike Garrity, sister Shannon Huston (Eric) nephews Mitchell and Matthew Huston and niece Rachael Huston. He is predeceased by his father Fred (Ron) Hasse. He will be missed by many more friends and family, and especially Milly and Sam. Family will receive visitors until Wednesday, September 30th at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Wa. Burial following 1:00 service.



